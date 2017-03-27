Bourbonnais man faces gun charges

Denzel L.E. Calhoun, of Bourbonnais, was arrested by Kankakee police and charged with possession of a gun by a felon on parole on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Calhoun was a passenger in a car stopped at South Myrtle Avenue and East Hickory Street at 5:19 p.m. for disregarding a stop sign.

