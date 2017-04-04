Blotter: April 4, 2017

Blotter: April 4, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The officer smelled the odor of raw and burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found 39 grams of cannabis, a digital scale, a clear plastic bag containing 15 suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills and a clear plastic bag with seven suspected Alprazolam pills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Piper found guilty (Aug '09) Mar 27 Ashley 2
report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14) Mar 27 Ashley 3
Jacob Rowe Mar 22 Friend 2
Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14) Mar 22 Welcome 25
Is Manteno safe Mar 22 Moving 1
Manteno singles Mar 22 LYB 1
Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16) Mar 22 MDK 5
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC