Blotter: April 4, 2017
The officer smelled the odor of raw and burnt cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found 39 grams of cannabis, a digital scale, a clear plastic bag containing 15 suspected amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills and a clear plastic bag with seven suspected Alprazolam pills.
