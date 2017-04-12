Blotter: April 12, 2017
Bradley police arrested Carissa L. Grinnall, 33, of Kankakee, and charged her with aggravated battery to a peace officer, battery and resisting a peace officer on April 8. According to a report, Grinnall became upset when people at another table at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kinneman Drive did not wish to talk with her. She slapped a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Damian mailloux (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|That guy
|7
|damian mailloux
|20 hr
|the wife
|3
|J R Edwards Brush & Roller
|Tue
|Looking at jobs
|1
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Apr 9
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC