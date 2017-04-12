Blotter: April 12, 2017

Bradley police arrested Carissa L. Grinnall, 33, of Kankakee, and charged her with aggravated battery to a peace officer, battery and resisting a peace officer on April 8. According to a report, Grinnall became upset when people at another table at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kinneman Drive did not wish to talk with her. She slapped a woman.

