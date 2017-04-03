Attempted murder suspect released aft...

Attempted murder suspect released after source confirms alibi

Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Attempted murder charges were dropped against Cornelius J. Smith on Thursday after Kankakee police confirmed a confidential source's information that Smith was not involved in the March 16 shooting of two men on the city's south side. In asking Judge Clark Erickson to dismiss the case, prosecutor Bill Dickenson said the confidential source had come forward earlier this week.

Kankakee, IL

