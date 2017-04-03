Attempted murder suspect released after source confirms alibi
Attempted murder charges were dropped against Cornelius J. Smith on Thursday after Kankakee police confirmed a confidential source's information that Smith was not involved in the March 16 shooting of two men on the city's south side. In asking Judge Clark Erickson to dismiss the case, prosecutor Bill Dickenson said the confidential source had come forward earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James baker
|Fri
|Lol
|1
|damian mailloux
|Thu
|ifonly
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC