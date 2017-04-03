Attack on county officer nets 15-year sentence for Cook County inmate

Cordarryl Stevenson, the Cook County inmate who attacked a correctional officer in Kankakee while he was housed here in May 2016, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Kankakee County has a rent-a-cell program that houses inmates from Cook County, as well as federal prisoners awaiting trial and immigrants being deported by ICE .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.