Attack on county officer nets 15-year sentence for Cook County inmate
Cordarryl Stevenson, the Cook County inmate who attacked a correctional officer in Kankakee while he was housed here in May 2016, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Kankakee County has a rent-a-cell program that houses inmates from Cook County, as well as federal prisoners awaiting trial and immigrants being deported by ICE .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|damian mailloux
|11 hr
|ifonly
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Wed
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC