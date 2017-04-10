Aqua explores deal for Peotone's wate...

Aqua explores deal for Peotone's water system

Peotone's Village Board is considering an agreement with Aqua of Illinois to manage its water and sewage services for the village. There will be an open house, informational meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Peotone High School.

