April 10, 2017: Blotter
While being chased, Glass was seen throwing a handgun on the roof of a building. It was recovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How are illegal immigrants treated?
|Sun
|Details at Eleven
|9
|James baker
|Apr 7
|Lol
|1
|damian mailloux
|Apr 6
|ifonly
|1
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Apr 5
|Daniel
|4
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC