5 things to do this weekend

5 things to do this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The sixth annual Area Music Awards will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Kankakee. The Musician of the Year is Dennis Sindberg, who plays saxophone, flute and keyboards, and has performed with numerous area bands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
James baker 3 hr Lol 1
damian mailloux Thu ifonly 1
report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14) Wed Daniel 4
News Piper found guilty (Aug '09) Mar 27 Ashley 2
Jacob Rowe Mar 22 Friend 2
Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14) Mar 22 Welcome 25
Is Manteno safe Mar 22 Moving 1
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,472 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC