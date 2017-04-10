3 arrested for house burglary
Kankakee police arrested three men early Monday morning for burglary of a home in the 600 block of South Indiana Avenue. Andre Lee, 18, and Sammie Oliver, 23, both of Kankakee, were charged with aggravated possession of stolen firearm.
