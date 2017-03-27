You still can get tickets for KC-CASA's Lip Sync Battle

POLKA DOT CHAMPIONS On Friday, April 1st the Community Rec Center hosted the Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser to benefit the Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault and Iroquois Sexual Assault Services. Winners of the competition are pictured left: Ashley and the Polka Dots, Jaclyn Dugan-Roof, Meggin Wilson, Jake Lee, Ashley Paluzzi, Jan Glazar, and Annie Glazar.

