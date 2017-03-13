Wednesday's shooting retaliation for ...

Wednesday's shooting retaliation for homicide: sources

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Kankakee Police detectives marked over 20 shell casings at the scene of a shooting in front of a garage near Kensington Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. Two men were shot, and police sources believe it was in retaliation for a February killing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Lara and Blaise Burton Mar 13 Mr Azzhole 2
Jacob Rowe Mar 4 Anonymous 1
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb 27 Musikologist 20
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 22 happycamper22 5
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb '17 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb '17 R Muhammad 49
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,620,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC