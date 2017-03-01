Was it murder or self defense?

Was Javon J. Thompson a cold-blooded killer, or was he defending himself from five men in a car driving toward him on April 15, 2012? The first day of the 27-year-old Thompson's first-degree murder trial included testimony from two of the men in the car that victim Jerome Lucius was driving in the 100 block of North Taylor Avenue. Thompson, who was arrested in June 2015, is accused of shooting Lucius once in the head near the intersection of East Oak Street and North Taylor.

