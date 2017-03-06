Wanted for attempted murder, man turns himself in

Joseph E. Wright, 29, was arrested by police Monday for attempted murder and aggravated battery after he turned himself into Kankakee police about 5 p.m., according to Jay Etzel, investigations commander for the Kankakee Police Department. Wright is alleged to have opened fire at a party at a home in the 1600 block of East Maple Street on Jan. 21, striking a 28-year-old man, whom police believe was the target, and a 26-year-old woman.

