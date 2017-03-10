St. Rose was Kankakee's 'Mother Church'

St. Rose was Kankakee's 'Mother Church'

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

In this postcard view from about 1900, St. Rose Church is shown with its longtime neighbor, St. Joseph Seminary. A boarding school for girls for much of its history, the Seminary was founded in 1865 and closed in 1965.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Piper found guilty (Aug '09) 3 hr Ashley 2
report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14) 3 hr Ashley 3
Jacob Rowe Mar 22 Friend 2
Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14) Mar 22 Welcome 25
Is Manteno safe Mar 22 Moving 1
Manteno singles Mar 22 LYB 1
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) Mar 22 MDK 21
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,863,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC