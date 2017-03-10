St. Rose was Kankakee's 'Mother Church'
In this postcard view from about 1900, St. Rose Church is shown with its longtime neighbor, St. Joseph Seminary. A boarding school for girls for much of its history, the Seminary was founded in 1865 and closed in 1965.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|3 hr
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|3 hr
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|21
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC