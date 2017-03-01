Spirited spelling bee battle won by BUGC student
Shreeta Vachhani, left, a Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center eighth-grader, spells a word in an opening round Tuesday night before winning the Iroquois-Kankakee Regional of the Scripps Howard National Spelling Bee held at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium. The Daily Journal will sponsor Vachhani's trip to Washington D.C. in late May where she will represent the region in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
