South side shootings thought to be an ambush

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Kankakee Police detectives marked more than 20 shell casings at the scene of a shooting in front of a garage near West Clinton Street and Kensington Avenue Wednesday afternoon. Kankakee police said Wednesday's shooting of two men on the city's south side was an ambush with probably two shooters involved.

