Shapiro, Manteno veterans home on verge of strike?
Steve Doris, president of AFSCME Local 1563 which represents union workers at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, stands outside the facility Wednesday. Workers there are awaiting the outcome of a meeting set for today in Champaign where a decision to authorize a strike could be made.
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
|Dr smith
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
