Saying 'Bye-Bye' to the Old 'Y'
When this photo of the YMCA building was taken in October, 1967, its fate had already been sealed - fundraising was already under way for its replacement. From 1898 until 1909, the Kankakee YMCA rented two floors of the Babst building on the north side of Court Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Rowe
|Sat
|nunyabis
|1
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|MrsMagoo
|131
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC