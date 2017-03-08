politicsObamaa s Economy Is a Boon for TrumpAnd it could help him get re-elected. Jonathan Chait
The liberal explanation for the result of the election emphasizes Hillary Clinton's deep personal unpopularity, which grew out of a combination of her own bad decisions, hostile media coverage, an overblown email scandal, and the decisive intervention of FBI director James Comey. Both the right and the far left have drawn different conclusions, which use Clinton's defeat as an indictment of the entire liberal policy agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matt Lara and Blaise Burton
|Mar 7
|Paula
|1
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 4
|Anonymous
|1
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC