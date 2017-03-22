Police investigate deaths of babies in separate cases
The deaths of a 5-month-old boy in Kankakee and a 6-week-old girl in Watseka on Tuesday are being investigated by police as separate cases. The 5-month-old boy was pronounced dead at 11:32 a.m. in the emergency room at Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee County Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Rowe
|16 hr
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|16 hr
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|16 hr
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|16 hr
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|16 hr
|MDK
|5
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|16 hr
|MDK
|21
|Lara Burton? (Aug '16)
|16 hr
|Annom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC