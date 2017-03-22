Police investigate deaths of babies i...

Police investigate deaths of babies in separate cases

20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

The deaths of a 5-month-old boy in Kankakee and a 6-week-old girl in Watseka on Tuesday are being investigated by police as separate cases. The 5-month-old boy was pronounced dead at 11:32 a.m. in the emergency room at Presence St. Mary's Hospital, Kankakee County Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender said.

