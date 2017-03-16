Police: 25 taken to hospital with complaints of nausea at Bourbonnais school
Twenty-two students and three staff members from an elementary school in Bourbonnais were taken to local hospitals Thursday afternoon after complaints of nausea, police said. Authorities were called about 2 p.m. to Noel LeVasseur Elementary School, according to James Phelps, police chief in the Kankakee County town.
