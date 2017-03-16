Police: 25 taken to hospital with com...

Police: 25 taken to hospital with complaints of nausea at Bourbonnais school

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Twenty-two students and three staff members from an elementary school in Bourbonnais were taken to local hospitals Thursday afternoon after complaints of nausea, police said. Authorities were called about 2 p.m. to Noel LeVasseur Elementary School, according to James Phelps, police chief in the Kankakee County town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Lara and Blaise Burton Mar 13 Mr Azzhole 2
Jacob Rowe Mar 4 Anonymous 1
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb 27 Musikologist 20
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 22 happycamper22 5
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb '17 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb '17 R Muhammad 49
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,407 • Total comments across all topics: 279,599,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC