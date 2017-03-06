Ottawa's streak of music titles in je...

Ottawa's streak of music titles in jeopardy

Ottawa High School seniors Andrew Felty and Elsa Kalis perform a marimba duet at the IHSA Solo and Ensemble state competition Saturday in Kankakee. Ottawa trails Bradley- Bourbonnais by 12 points in the first of two competitions that make up the state championship.

