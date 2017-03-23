Oates reveals his tale of transformation
John Oates is pictured here during a 2014 visit to the rural Kankakee home of his his in-laws, Gary and Sharon Pommier. The renowned music star is set to release a new book where he reveals struggles from early in his career, problems he overcame with the help of his wife, the former Aimee Pommier.
