Momence bar brawl ends in two arrests

Jeny L. Witz and Matthew R. Papineau, both of Kankakee, were arrested by Momence police after causing a disturbance at Rich's Tap on North Dixie Highway on Wednesday. The 32-year-old Witz has been charged with three counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer, criminal damage to property and damage to property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.