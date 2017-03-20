Mayors' races in 5 towns
Similar to being police chief, football coach or a newspaper editor, anyone who serves as a mayor had better be ready to listen to criticism. Thursday evening, mayoral candidates from Bradley, Bourbonnais, Momence, Grant Park and Aroma Park squared off in a debate organized by the Woman's Club at the Civic Auditorium on Kankakee's West Side.
