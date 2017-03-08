Man charged with fake investment scheme

A federal grand jury has indicted a Champaign man who previously worked as a financial adviser at a Kankakee bank for running an investment scheme, bilking one person out of $100,000. The indictment charges Paul Schuerger, 44, of the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run, with mail fraud and money laundering, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

