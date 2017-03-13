Man arrested for ounce of crack cocaine

A 31-year-old Kankakee man was arrested last week on federal drug charges after being indicted by a federal grant jury last year for distribution of 28 grams - or one ounce - of crack cocaine. The charges are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Kankakee Project Safe Neighborhoods Task Force.

