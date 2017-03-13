Kelly: Building Peotone airport a reality
At least according to U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who's congressional district includes the proposed site as well as the Kankakee area. At a recent event at the former Bult Field near Peotone, the Democrat from Matteson told the gathering of 125 area elected officials that the project could soon be taking flight as a private development option has emerged.
