Kankakee woman dies of suspected overdose

A 28-year-old Kankakee woman died on Tuesday morning inside a home on South Poplar Avenue in Kankakee, the apparent victim of yet another overdose. The woman, whose name is being withheld, was discovered unconscious in a bathroom by her father and boyfriend just before 8 a.m. A hypodermic needle and spoon were found nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.