Kankakee school district gets peek at possible new projects

Ed Wright, of DLA Architects, presents on Tuesday a variety of potential projects to modernize Kankakee High School at the school board's finance committee meeting. In the next few months, Kankakee School District 111 plans to have a complete plan to modernize Kankakee High School and revamp its other buildings using a $29.8 million federal school construction loan program.

