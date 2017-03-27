Is meditation the future of detention for school kids?

Randi Pierce, age 6, of Clifton and Gwen Jones, 11, of Kankakee, and 9-year-old Maya Machev, of Watseka, took part of the Kids Meditation Workshop, led by Skylar Brinkman at the Feed Arts & Cultural Center Sunday afternoon in Kankakee. The workshop taught kids mindfulness tricks they could use when feeling stressed, concerned about a school project or even to help fall asleep.

