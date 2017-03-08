Fundraiser for family of man who died of diabetes complications

Jackie Skrobot, of Kankakee, sits with her 4-year-old son Lucas while talking about her late husband Al, who died last Thursday, two weeks after his 40th birthday, following complications from type 1 diabetes. Jackie Skrobot, of Kankakee, sits with her 4-year-old son Lucas while talking about her late husband Al, who died last Thursday, two weeks after his 40th birthday, following complications from type 1 diabetes.

