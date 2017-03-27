Election pastime? Kicking opponents off ballot

After deciding to run for Kankakee Township trustee, Armar "Joe" Parnell collected 428 signatures, far more than he needed to get on the April 4 ballot. When he went to submit them, Parnell says the township clerk told him he might have had too many signatures - there actually is a limit - so he went through his 32 pages of signatures and removed eight of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.