Election pastime? Kicking opponents off ballot
After deciding to run for Kankakee Township trustee, Armar "Joe" Parnell collected 428 signatures, far more than he needed to get on the April 4 ballot. When he went to submit them, Parnell says the township clerk told him he might have had too many signatures - there actually is a limit - so he went through his 32 pages of signatures and removed eight of them.
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
