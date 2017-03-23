Documentary on elderly driving at Kan...

Documentary on elderly driving at Kankakee Library

Wondering how to tell a loved one they can no longer drive? Come see the free screening of "Old People Driving: A Film About the End of the Road" by Shaleece Haas 6:30 p.m. today at the Kankakee Public Library. A short documentary, "Old People Driving" chronicles the life and driving times of Milton, 96, and Herbert, 99, as they discuss their very different perspectives about continuing to drive and safety, all while sharing beautiful memories.

Kankakee, IL

