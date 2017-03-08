Dennis Marek: In 103 years, Elsie was a friend to many

Editor's note: I have asked that my weekly spot be loaned to my sister for this week to celebrate the life of a wonderful woman I had the pleasure of knowing but not as intimately as Diane. Here is what she wrote: Dozens of people came from around the country to honor former longtime Kankakee resident Elsie Watt Magnuson Waggoner at parties in Carlsbad and Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., when Elsie turned 100 years old on Jan. 15, 2014.

