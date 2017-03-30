Cream & Sugar closing for good on Saturday

Cream & Sugar is closing on Saturday as the owners prepare to open a new business, Papi's Pizza Cafe, at 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Cream & Sugar, a cafe at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., in the Majestic building, opened in 2015 by Russell and Laura Lind, of Bradley.

