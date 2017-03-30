Cream & Sugar closing for good on Sat...

Cream & Sugar closing for good on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal/Sunday Journal

Cream & Sugar is closing on Saturday as the owners prepare to open a new business, Papi's Pizza Cafe, at 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Cream & Sugar, a cafe at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., in the Majestic building, opened in 2015 by Russell and Laura Lind, of Bradley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Piper found guilty (Aug '09) Mar 27 Ashley 2
report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14) Mar 27 Ashley 3
Jacob Rowe Mar 22 Friend 2
Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14) Mar 22 Welcome 25
Is Manteno safe Mar 22 Moving 1
Manteno singles Mar 22 LYB 1
Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16) Mar 22 MDK 5
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,237 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC