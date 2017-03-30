Cream & Sugar closing for good on Saturday
Cream & Sugar is closing on Saturday as the owners prepare to open a new business, Papi's Pizza Cafe, at 150 E. Station St., Kankakee. Cream & Sugar, a cafe at 150 N. Schuyler Ave., in the Majestic building, opened in 2015 by Russell and Laura Lind, of Bradley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC