Concordia dean's list
Several local students were recently named to the fall honors list at Concordia University in Concordia, Wis., including Kristen Pearcy, of Coal City, a senior marketing major; Kaitlin Ballard, of Kankakee, a junior psychology major; Kylie Dahlman, of Manhattan, a junior rehab science major; Nicole Lewis, of Manhattan, a freshman athletic training major; and Oliver LaMie, of Milford, a sophomore lay ministry major.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Piper found guilty (Aug '09)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|2
|report a bad cop here let know what that are up to (Dec '14)
|Mar 27
|Ashley
|3
|Jacob Rowe
|Mar 22
|Friend
|2
|Manteno nice place to live (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Welcome
|25
|Is Manteno safe
|Mar 22
|Moving
|1
|Manteno singles
|Mar 22
|LYB
|1
|Female burgler from Manteno (Jan '16)
|Mar 22
|MDK
|5
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC