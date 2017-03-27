Concordia dean's list

Several local students were recently named to the fall honors list at Concordia University in Concordia, Wis., including Kristen Pearcy, of Coal City, a senior marketing major; Kaitlin Ballard, of Kankakee, a junior psychology major; Kylie Dahlman, of Manhattan, a junior rehab science major; Nicole Lewis, of Manhattan, a freshman athletic training major; and Oliver LaMie, of Milford, a sophomore lay ministry major.

