Church briefs: March 9, 2017

St. Anne Catholic Church, 230 N. Sixth Ave., St. Anne, will host a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The cost is $10 for adults and $4 for children 12 and younger for fried or baked pollock, baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, bread and butter, dessert and beverages.

