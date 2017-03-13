Chicago immigration officials shift where deportees are held
Instead of transferring them to a processing center in suburban Broadview, they are sent about 70 miles from Chicago to the Kankakee County Detention Center. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman says the shift began March 3 to make better use of agency resources and a "smoother process" for visiting families.
