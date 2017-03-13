Chicago immigration officials shift w...

Chicago immigration officials shift where deportees are held

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

Instead of transferring them to a processing center in suburban Broadview, they are sent about 70 miles from Chicago to the Kankakee County Detention Center. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman says the shift began March 3 to make better use of agency resources and a "smoother process" for visiting families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kankakee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Lara and Blaise Burton 19 hr Mr Azzhole 2
Jacob Rowe Mar 4 Anonymous 1
Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13) Feb 27 Musikologist 20
Has anyone been on the jerry springer show? Feb 22 happycamper22 5
Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14) Feb 11 Dawn meegan 2
The book of Daniel Feb '17 Daniel 1
How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10) Feb '17 R Muhammad 49
See all Kankakee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kankakee Forum Now

Kankakee Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kankakee Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Kankakee, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,710 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC