Chargers fall to Kankakee

Ancilla's Chargers were within striking distance until inning five but Kankakee Community College blew the game open at that point taking an 11-2 win over Ancilla in their final game at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Jade Doyle got the start and kept the Chargers within one leaving in the third inning having given up three runs on just four hits and striking out two.

