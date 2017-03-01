Can Splash Valley be saved?
Kankakee Valley Park District's Splash Valley Aquatics Park will be closed again this summer. However, there's hope it could reopen in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kankakee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jacob Rowe
|Sat
|nunyabis
|1
|Kankakee Music Forum (Feb '13)
|Feb 27
|Musikologist
|20
|Has anyone been on the jerry springer show?
|Feb 22
|happycamper22
|5
|Review: Chandraiah Law Firm/chicago Bankruptcy ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 11
|Dawn meegan
|2
|The book of Daniel
|Feb 11
|Daniel
|1
|How to report Link Card Abuse (Apr '10)
|Feb 9
|R Muhammad
|49
|Review: Blonde Berry Salon (Sep '08)
|Feb 3
|MrsMagoo
|131
Find what you want!
Search Kankakee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC