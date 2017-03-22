Briefcase for March 22, 2017
Advantage Copier Equipment and Service, 401 S. Dearborn Ave., Kankakee, recently announced the addition of Mark Saffell as sales manager. Saffell will work with customers and prospects throughout the area with their document management needs, including printers, copiers, scanners and overall document workflow.
