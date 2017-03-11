Briefcase for March 11, 2017

Kankakee Community College will hold an open house for military veterans, those interested in the military and the community from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the KCC College Center off River Road in Kankakee. "This event is in support of our local veterans, service members and their families," said KCC's veteran's coordinator, Kendra Souligne.

