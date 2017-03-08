Bourbonnais woman wins Oscars contest prize

Lisa Torkelson says she attends movies a few times per month, and now, the Bourbonnais resident will be able to do so for free for a while. Torkelson was one of five second-place prize winners in the Predict the Oscars contest, that was sponsored by the Daily Journal and Classic Cinemas of Downers Grove, which operates Paramount Theatre and Meadowview Theatre in Kankakee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.