Bourbonnais to honor Hayes with park dedication
Former Bourbonnais planning commission chairman Ed Hayes shakes hands with Mayor Paul Schore at Monday night's village board meeting. Hayes retired in January from the volunteer position and will have the park at Highpoint Subdivison renamed after him in honor of his 50 years of service.
