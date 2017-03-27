Blues return to Kankakee area, looking for a new crowd
A decent crowd watches Albert Castiglia perform Thursday night during a Friends of the Blues show at the Long Branch in L'Erable. Blues guitarist Albert Castiglia will play tonight during his annual Friends of the Blues stop at the Longbranch Restaurant in L'Erable.
