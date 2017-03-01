Blotter: March 1, 2017

Officers from the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested 24-year-old Tyquan A. Robinson, of Sun River Terrace, and charged him with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a day care facility on Feb. 27. Robinson delivered 5.2 grams of heroin in the 7400 block of East Second Street.

