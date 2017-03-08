Aqua wins 'Best Tasting Water in South Suburbs'
The company, which supplies drinking water to thousands of homes and businesses in Kankakee and Will counties, among others, was awarded "Best Tasting Water in the South Suburbs" in mid-February for the second straight year. As part of the competition in Orland Park, Aqua went glass-to-glass with the water system of the village of Park Forest, another local facility that utilizes the lime softening process to treat water.
