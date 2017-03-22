Accused shooter held on $2 million bond

Smith, 27, was arrested for last Wednesday's shooting of two 18-year-old men in an alley near the corner of West Clinton Street and South Kensington Avenue in Kankakee. Smith's charges include two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm and armed habitual criminal since he is a felon with previous convictions on gun charges.

