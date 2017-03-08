A veteran's 2-year, 5-month struggle to turn his life around
Kasey Duchene, an Army sergeant who fought in Iraq for a year, described his thanks Thursday for Veterans Treatment Court. The Kankakee County program helped him kick heroin and rebuild his life after the service.
